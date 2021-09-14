Rural Janesville man gives up after hours-long standoff

Sep. 13—TOWN OF ROCK — Rock County sheriff's deputies surrounded a home west of Janesville for several hours Saturday evening before arresting a man they believed was armed with a gun.

Deputies were summoned to the house at 4232 W. Hanover Road at about 4:30 p.m.

Deputies tried to get the man, Dylan M. Demrow, 29, to come out of the house, but he refused, according to a news release.

At some point, Demrow left the house and then "barricaded himself" in a truck on the property, and that's when the sheriff's office SWAT team and negotiators were called, according to the release.

Demrow surrendered peacefully after several hours and was arrested on charges that included failure to comply with officer attempts to take him into custody, possession of a firearm by felon, endangering safety while armed, disorderly conduct while armed and a probation violation.

Demrow was held at the Rock County Jail pending a court appearance.

At the time of his arrest, Demrow was awaiting court proceedings on two cases last spring in which he is charged with battery and threat to law enforcement. In Saturday's incident, deputies recommended another charge of threat to law enforcement.

Demrow was released from jail in July after posting a $500 bond, court records indicate.