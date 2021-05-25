Rural Joplin father takes plea deal on child abuse charges

May 25—A 31-year-old defendant pleaded guilty Monday to a felony child endangerment charge in a case where he also was facing a child abuse charge.

Daniel R. Smith, of rural Joplin, entered an open plea of guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree child endangerment in a plea deal dismissing a related count of child abuse.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered completion of a sentencing assessment before a sentencing hearing July 19.

Smith was arrested in May 2019 after a Jasper County Sheriff's Department investigation of an allegation that he abused his 2-year-old son.

A probable-cause affidavit alleged that he hit his son in the mouth when the boy hit another child present in their home. Smith later admitted that he may have hit the child harder than he intended because the boy's mouth began bleeding and eventually became swollen.

The affidavit states that he also admitted that he had forced his son to swallow Tabasco sauce in the past as a form of punishment for biting others.