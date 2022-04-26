Rural Joplin man sent to prison on domestic assault, drug convictions

Apr. 26—A Jasper County judge sentenced a rural Joplin man on Monday to concurrent terms of five years each on felony convictions for domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Gayle Crane assessed Ryan J. Banks, 38, the prison time at his sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court, ordering that he serve the terms in the state's long-term drug treatment program.

Banks pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to counts of second-degree domestic assault and possession of methamphetamine in a plea deal capping the sentences he might receive at five years and dismissing additional counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a protection order.

The domestic assault and protection order counts pertained to an incident Dec. 28, 2019, when Banks and his girlfriend began arguing about him having blocked her on Facebook. According to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case, he struck her in the face and knocked her to the ground, then got on top of her and choked her to the point she could not breathe.

At the time, he was not supposed to be having any contact with her, according to a court order that she had obtained.

The drug charges stemmed from a traffic stop conducted May 10, 2020, by a Jasper County deputy the defendant had passed going the opposite direction with his high-beam headlights on. The deputy searched his car when he spotted a drug pipe in plain view inside the vehicle and found a small amount of meth, according to an affidavit filed in that case.