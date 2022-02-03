Rural Joplin man takes plea offer in domestic assault case

Feb. 3—A 38-year-old defendant pleaded guilty this week to felony domestic assault and drug possession charges in a plea agreement dismissing a number of other charges.

Ryan J. Banks, of rural Joplin, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of second-degree domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance in a plea deal capping the sentences he might be assessed at no more than five years.

Under terms of his plea bargain, counts in four cases filed on Banks in the past two years, including violation of a protection order and possession of drug paraphernalia, would be dismissed.

Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered a sentencing assessment of Banks to be completed before his sentencing hearing April 11.

The domestic assault count pertains to an incident Dec. 28, 2019, when Banks and his girlfriend began arguing about him blocking her on Facebook and he struck her in the face and knocked her to the ground, according to a probable-cause affidavit. He then got on top of her and choked her to the point she could not breath.

The affidavit alleges that at the time Banks was not supposed to have any contact with her because a protection order had been issued by the court.

The drug charges pertained to a traffic stop conducted May 30, 2020, outside Joplin city limits by a Jasper County deputy the defendant passed going the opposite direction with his high-beam headlights on. The deputy searched the defendant's car when he purportedly spotted a drug pipe in plain view inside the vehicle and found a small amount of methamphetamine, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in that case.