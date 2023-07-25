Rural Joplin man waives hearing on meth-trafficking charge

Jul. 25—NEOSHO, Mo. — A rural Joplin man allegedly caught a year ago with 242 grams of methamphetamine in his possession waived a preliminary hearing this week on a drug trafficking charge.

Adrian Canales waived the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on a count of first-degree trafficking in drugs. Judge Christina Rhoades set his initial appearance in a trial division on Aug. 2.

Canales, 44, was driving a vehicle Joplin police stopped on March 14, 2022, at the intersection of 34th and South Main streets for purported lane violations and having window tinting darker than the legal limit.

After an officer learned that his driver's license was suspended, a consent search of Canales, his passenger, Fermin Yoder, and the vehicle turned up a gram of meth on Yoder, another gram in a bag between the front passenger seat and the center console and two bags hidden behind the glove box in the dashboard weighing 241 grams.

Yoder, 37, of Neosho, pleaded guilty May 3 to a reduced charge of possession of a controlled substance and was granted a suspended seven-year sentence.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.