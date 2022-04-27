Rural Joplin man's sexual abuse charge dismissed

Apr. 27—NEOSHO, Mo. — A sexual abuse charge that a rural Joplin man was facing in an assault of a woman in a bar at closing time was dismissed Tuesday when the woman did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

Michael A. Cyphers, 59, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse after the incident May 17, 2020, in a Newton County bar.

A probable-cause affidavit stated that he tried to detain the woman in the bar at closing time and became aggressive when she told him she was going home. He pushed her toward the bar, and she tried to push him away.

Cyphers then purportedly tore her shirt and bra off, according to the affidavit.

The prosecutor's office cited a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim in dismissing the case Tuesday.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.