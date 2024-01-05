Rural Joplin woman to stand trial in felony assault case

Jan. 5—A 54-year-old woman waived a preliminary hearing this week on a felony assault charge and was ordered bound over for trial.

Misty D. Posey, of rural Joplin, is accused of attacking Edward Combs, 64, with a brick on Aug. 8 at a residence on Apple Road near Joplin.

Posey waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on a count of second-degree assault. Judge Joseph Hensley set her initial appearance in a trial division on Feb. 26.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Combs told a Jasper County deputy called to the scene of the assault that Posey attacked him with a brick the deputy found on the floor of the residence with blood beneath it.

Combs, who had lacerations to his arms and face, told the deputy that she also came at him with a chair, which he used to fend her off before she managed to grab his hair and start punching him. He said she ran off when he fought back.

The deputy noted that there was a chair knocked over at the scene and that Posey had no visible injuries, according to the affidavit.

