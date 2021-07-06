Rural Leavenworth man arrested in 17-year-old brother’s shooting death

A rural Leavenworth man was being held Tuesday after his younger brother was found shot to death over the weekend, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers who responded to a home Saturday night just outside Leavenworth city limits found a 17-year-old dead from a gunshot would, Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said.

Authorities arrested the teen’s 25-year-old brother. Investigators believe the shooting came after a disturbance at the house, Sherley said.

The suspect was booked into the Leavenworth County Jail on a possible charge of first-degree murder. He remained in custody Tuesday.

County Attorney Todd Thompson said Tuesday his office was waiting for investigators’ reports before determining formal charges, The Leavenworth Times reported.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.