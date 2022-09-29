Rural Logansport man arrested for child molestation

Sep. 28—A Logansport man was served a warrant alleging criminal charges for three counts of child molestation and a single count of child exploitation during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Justin R. Bault, 40, was arrested during a traffic stop on State Road 25 and Cass County Road 350 North, when troopers served him with a Cass County arrest warrant alleging criminal child molestation charges.

On August 2, 2022, Indiana State Police Detective Wendell Beachy started an investigation after receiving information that two girls had possibly been molested in Cass County. During the investigation, evidence revealed that Bault allegedly molested two girls at separate times when they were approximately seven years of age.

Bault was incarcerated in the Cass County Jail.

Beachy was assisted by ISP Sergeant Josh Rozzi, Trooper James Wilkison, and Trooper Dustin Powers.