Rural Mankato father reportedly confirmed son as attacker before death

Apr. 29—MANKATO — Before his death Wednesday, a rural Mankato father reportedly confirmed his son was his attacker.

Steven Earle, 59, sustained multiple stab wounds before dying in a Rochester hospital.

The 24-year-old son, Travis Earle, made his initial court appearance Friday after being charged with second-degree murder.

The father initially called 911 around 1 p.m. Wednesday reporting his son had beaten him up in the past and now had a knife, said Blue Earth County Sheriff's Capt. Paul Barta during a media briefing Friday.

The call disconnected at one point while deputies were on their way to his South Bend Township residence. Dispatchers reconnected with him in time to hear him tell his son to "get out of my room please," according to a criminal complaint.

The two were heard talking in the background before it escalated into scuffling and yelling. At one point, they reported hearing Travis Earle call his dad a "(expletive) liar."

The call soon disconnected again. Repeated call-back efforts went unanswered.

Deputies arrived about 10 minutes after the initial call to find Travis Earle in the yard. He told deputies his dad came at him with a knife and he defended himself, according the complaint.

Inside, Steven Earle was found bleeding from multiple stab wounds in his torso. A deputy reported he was sitting on the living room floor covered in blood, holding a towel in place against his back by leaning on a couch.

He was initially conscious enough to share details on what happened before being transported to Mayo Clinic Health System's hospital in Mankato.

"He did make comments that his son was responsible for his injuries," Barta said. "No one else was at the residence at the time."

Steven Earle stated he originally had the knife to protect himself, but his son took it from him and stabbed him while he was on the phone with 911.

A detective spoke with a woman who received a text message from Steven Earle at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday. He told her that Travis was taking his phone away and threatening him with a knife.

"I don't know what to do," he added in the text. "He's controlling me bad."

Steven Earle was later transported from Mankato to Rochester. He died during surgery at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The father and son lived together at the 208 Eleanor St. residence, just across the Blue Earth River from Mankato's city limits. Travis Earle had moved in about a year ago, the complaint states, after previously living in Iowa.

During an interview with a detective, Travis Earle stated the altercation started after his dad got upset at him for trying to cancel a cable subscription. The son claimed he tried to grab his father's phone during a 911 call, leading to his father pulling the knife out to try stab him.

Travis Earle then stated they fought over the knife, and eventually he "twisted (his father's) hands back" toward him and "stabbed him with it." The son told investigators he didn't mean for it to happen, hoped his dad was OK, and he planned to call an ambulance until he saw a squad car arrive.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office is handling post-mortem examinations. A preliminary analysis found wounds on Steven Earle's leg and hands along with the multiple stab wounds on his torso, including one near the right armpit area deep enough to penetrate the chest cavity.

The suspected murder weapon was recovered from the scene. Barta described it as a dagger-style knife.

The investigation is still in its beginning stages, said Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators processed the crime scene Thursday, he said, and their findings will be among the numerous reports factoring into any charging decisions.

"The investigation is probably going to take a few months in the great scheme of things," he said.

Travis Earle didn't previously have a criminal record in Minnesota. There was one domestic altercation reported at the address in July 2020, Barta said, but there were no arrests and the parties agreed to be separated with the son staying somewhere else for the night.

Barta offered condolences to Steven Earle's family and friends. A photo provided by the family was displayed during the briefing showing Steven Earle holding his granddaughter — not Travis Earle's child.

"It's a tragedy and sad and the loss of life is heartbreaking," Barta said.

