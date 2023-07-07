Rural Miller woman to stand trial on vehicular assault charges

Jul. 7—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 39-year-old woman has been ordered to stand trial on charges that she drove at a state trooper and rammed his vehicle during a pursuit June 3 in Lawrence County.

Associate Judge Matthew Kasper decided at a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there was a probable cause for Rachael S. Acra, of rural Miller, to stand trial on counts of first-degree assault and felony property damage. The judge set her initial appearance in a trial division for Monday of next week.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that a Dade County deputy was pursuing Acra when she intentionally rammed his patrol car, forcing him to terminate his pursuit and request assistance. A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper subsequently located her vehicle on U.S. Highway 160 east of Everton and began pursuing her into Lawrence County.

A second state trooper parked his vehicle at the intersection of County Road 2040 and Route DD to deploy tire-deflation devices and was outside his vehicle as she approached and accelerated toward him and his car. The trooper managed to avoid being struck, but her vehicle slammed into the front of his patrol car.

Acra was then taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.