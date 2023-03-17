Rural Missouri sheriff, 2 deputies arrested in kidnap plot

22
JIM SALTER
·2 min read

A rural Missouri sheriff and two deputies are jailed and facing charges accusing them of helping a man in a parental kidnapping plot.

Officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday arrested Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett, deputies Matthew Cozad and Chase Bresnahan, and the father of the child, Donald Gaston. All four face multiple charges and were jailed Friday in neighboring Washington County.

Iron County has about 9,500 residents and sits 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.

Burkett's lawyer, Gabe Crocker, said the charges are politically motivated.

“This is small-town politics,” Crocker said. "This is the continuation of a long gestating effort to remove this sheriff from office."

Charging documents say that in February, Gaston, 62, sought to take his daughter after an argument with the child's mother. Among the accusations against Burkett: Prosecutors say he lied to a 911 dispatcher to report that the mother had kidnapped the girl, and falsely accused the woman of putting the child in danger. Ultimately, the girl remained with her mother.

The sheriff and deputies also are accused of tracking the woman's whereabouts through her cell phone.

All four men were charged with criminal street gang activity since the alleged crime was organized. Burkett, 46, also is charged with attempted kidnapping, being an accessory to stalking, and other crimes.

Gaston's alleged crimes include stalking and attempted parental kidnapping. Gaston, Cozad and Bresnahan do not yet have attorneys, according to Missouri's online court reporting system.

Burkett is jailed on $500,000 cash-only bond. The other suspects are jailed on $400,000 cash-only bond.

Burkett, a Republican, was elected sheriff in 2020 and previously worked as a deputy. Last year, he was hospitalized for nearly four months with COVID-19, including spending time on a ventilator, according to the department's Facebook page. While he was hospitalized, county officials sought to remove him from office but eventually backed off, the posting said.

“It is no secret that Sheriff Burkett is an outsider to many of the current elected officials,” the posting stated.

Burkett was hospitalized briefly on March 10 due to lingering COVID-19 “symptoms and complications,” the Facebook page stated. The mugshot photo taken after his arrest shows him wearing an oxygen line in his nose.

Recommended Stories

  • Police officer who hit ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson found guilty of gross misconduct but keeps job

    A police constable has kept her job despite being found guilty of gross misconduct for using “excessive force” when she repeatedly hit ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson with her baton after he was Tasered.

  • Texas Lawmakers Pull Resolution Honoring Historic Gay Couple

    Republican lawmakers objected to honoring the couple who challenged the state’s ban on marriage equality.

  • Two toddlers drown in backyard pool Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City

    Two children have died after reports of a drowning in a pool at a northwest Oklahoma City home.

  • Wisconsin Democratic Secretary of State La Follette resigns

    Wisconsin's longtime Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette resigned on Friday, saying he was leaving with a “heavy heart” three months into his 11th consecutive term in office after he watched the office be stripped of its power over the past 50 years. Gov. Tony Evers appointed former Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who ran for U.S. Senate last year but lost in the primary, to fill out the four-year term. Wisconsin's secretary of state has not been in charge of elections since 1974 and has almost no official duties.

  • Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty in tax case

    The former Minneapolis police officer serving time for the 2020 murder of George Floyd pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of tax evasion. Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting, failing to file tax returns to the state of Minnesota for the years 2016 and 2017. Chauvin appeared in a Minnesota court before Washington County Judge Sheridan Hawley via Zoom from a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona.

  • Attorney Erin Hawley, wife of MO senator, fighting to end FDA approval of abortion pill

    Erin Morrow Hawley is one of the lawyers seeking to overturn the decades-old federal approval of a common abortion pill in a high-stakes federal lawsuit in Texas.

  • Exclusive-Amid U.S. pressure on fentanyl, Mexico raises drug lab raids data

    Mexico's army has dramatically revised upward the number of drug lab raids it says it conducted under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, according to government data and leaked military documents reviewed by Reuters. The documents, found among a trove of millions of emails leaked last year by the Guacamaya hacker group, show the upward revision being due to the army retroactively including hundreds of inactive labs on its seizures list under Lopez Obrador's presidency. Mexico's army, in a response to a freedom of information request in February, now says it seized 635 synthetic drug labs during 2019, 2020 and 2021 - the first three years of Lopez Obrador's administration - up from 104 busts it had previously reported for the same period.

  • Ponderosa Lodge 'a total loss' following structure fire during severe storm

    The Ponderosa Lodge – known as “the cornerstone of its small mountain community” – burned to the ground on March 10.

  • Seattle police arrive at crash in Ravenna and find kidnapped man who climbed out of trunk

    Seattle police arrived at a car crash in Ravenna and found a man that was kidnapped, said the Seattle Police Department. Police got multiple reports of a crash in a Ravenna neighborhood on Thursday morning. Witnesses saw a man climb out of the trunk of the crashed car.

  • Illinois prison guard gets 20 years for inmate beating death

    A former Illinois state corrections officer was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in federal prison for his role in the beating death of a prison inmate in May 2018. Alex Banta, 31, of Quincy was “caught up in the culture” of silence surrounding violence against inmates but there was no excuse for his treatment of 65-year-old Larry Earvin at Western Illinois Correctional Center, U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough said. In a statement to the court, Banta expressed regret and took responsibility for his actions, but corroborated trial testimony that rough treatment of prisoners was not only condoned but expected at the prison in Mount Sterling, 250 miles (400 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

  • CSX train derails trying to avoid crash with semi-truck in Kentucky; Nearby people injured

    A CSX freight train derailed in Kentucky Thursday afternoon.

  • FBI raids home of ex-Maryland official as manhunt continues

    Two days after former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff failed to appear in court to stand trial on federal corruption charges, FBI agents raided his Florida home as the search continues for Roy McGrath. McGrath, 53, was declared a wanted fugitive after he disappeared Monday, leaving his attorney, Joseph Murtha, standing alone on the steps of Baltimore’s federal courthouse. Murtha said he believed McGrath was planning to fly from Florida to Maryland on Sunday night to appear in court Monday morning, but that didn’t happen.

  • Teen apologizes for killing Uber Driver in Haltom City

    A teenager was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a North Texas mother as she was working one of several jobs she held to support her family. One of the suspects, who was just 14 years old at the time of Ryan Munsie Graham's death, apologized in court.

  • Central State patient's family retains civil-rights attorney Ben Crump, their lawyer says

    Ben Crump will be introduced Thursday afternoon at a news conference in front of the Dinwiddie County courthouse

  • Teen allegedly shoots mom, kills 2 officers in west Canada

    A 16-year-old wounded his mother with a firearm and then killed two police officers before taking his own life in western Canada early Thursday, officials told The Associated Press. A police official and a senior government official said the male suspect shot and wounded his mother in Edmonton, Alberta. Earlier, Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee said the two officers were fatally shot when they arrived at an apartment building on a domestic dispute call around 12:47 a.m. He said there was no indication the officers were able to return fire.

  • Florida student sent picture of a cat holding a gun to kids. Cops say it was ‘threatening’

    The 16-year-old student said it was a joke, but Pembroke Pines police assured they will investigate and charge any threat to a school — joke or otherwise.

  • Australian woman hospitalized after deadly blue-ringed octopus bites her multiple times

    A woman swimming at a beach in Sydney, Australia was bitten by a blue-ringed octopus on Thursday, which is one of the most deadly marine animals in the world.

  • TSSAA state tournament highlights: University School defeats McKenzie

    University School never trailed in a 66-53 win over McKenzie in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA Class 1A state basketball tournament.

  • Puerto Rico's first community-led microgrid is ready to launch

    Leer este artículo en español . After Hurricane Maria pummeled Puerto Rico in 2017, nearly destroying the island’s electricity system, residents in the mountainside town of Adjuntas devised a novel plan.

  • Chiefs’ signing of Charles Omenihu earns ‘A-‘ grade from Touchdown Wire

    The #Chiefs' signing of #49ers DE Charles Omenihu earned an "A-" grade from our friends at @TheNFLWire