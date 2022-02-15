Rural Monett man to stand trial on rape charges

Feb. 15—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A judge decided at a preliminary hearing last week in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for a 44-year-old man to stand trial on charges that he raped a woman three months ago.

Associate Judge Matthew Kasper ordered Anthony D. Farmer to be tried on counts of first-degree rape, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Farmer is scheduled to make an initial appearance Tuesday in a trial division of the court.

The charges pertain to offenses committed just after Thanksgiving at the residence of the defendant's parents near Monett.

A woman being held in the Barry County Jail came forward with allegations of rape about three weeks later. She told investigators that she had been using drugs with Farmer and willingly entered his bedroom, where he began demanding sex and threatened her with a gun, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The affidavit states that Farmer then put the gun away but picked up a large hunting knife and threatened to cut her throat before raping her.

Farmer was interviewed about the allegations and told an investigator that the woman took some convincing to agree to have sex with him. But he denied having a handgun and claimed the sex was consensual and in exchange for a vehicle he owned, according to the affidavit.