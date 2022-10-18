Rural Monett man waives hearing on child sexual abuse charges

Oct. 18—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 32-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on charges that he sexually abused two girls.

Joshua K. Isley, of rural Monett, waived the hearing on charges that he raped one of the girls and sexually abused the other, and Judge Scott Sifferman set his initial appearance in a trial division for Nov. 14.

The charges were filed earlier this year after an investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department of disclosures made by two girls younger than 14 years old during separate interviews at the Children's Center in Monett.

One of the girls said Isley had raped her on more than one occasion, including at least once this year, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The second girl described an incident four years ago during which he sexually abused her, according to the affidavit.