Rural Mutual Insurance Introduces Customer Auto Relief Program

MADISON, Wis., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Mutual Insurance Company, based in Madison, takes pride in being knowledgeable about its local Wisconsin communities and neighborhoods. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused uncertainty and financial challenges for everyone. To help ease some of this financial burden, Rural Mutual is refunding 15% on two months of personal auto premiums to all active policyholders as of March 31, 2020.

This, in combination with the Rural Mutual Farm Dividend Program, will return approximately $3.5 million to customers in 2020. Since Rural Mutual only does business in Wisconsin, this monetary support will go directly to local families, farmers and small businesses in Wisconsin.

No action is needed by their customers. Customers can expect to see these refund checks in the mail in the coming weeks.

As a result of Wisconsin's shelter-in-place order, people have been driving less and Rural Mutual has received fewer auto insurance claims over the past month.

"We are fortunate to be in a position to give back to our customers in a time when they need us most," said Dan Merk, Rural Mutual executive vice president and CEO. "You don't often see insurance companies give premiums back in the form of a refund, but I think many in the industry are stepping up and realizing this is the right thing to do."

For more information, please reach out to a Rural Mutual Agent directly, or contact customer support at 1-877-219-9550.

About Rural Mutual Insurance

Rural Mutual Insurance Company has been protecting Wisconsin for 85 years. As an AM Best A+ Superior company, Rural Mutual provides a full line of insurance products exclusively to families, businesses and farms in Wisconsin. The company is headquartered in Madison, WI with over 150 local agents across the state. For more information about Rural Mutual Insurance Company, click here.

