Rural Neosho man sentenced to 10 years for molestation of girl

May 25—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 71-year-old Newton County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to molesting a 7-year-old girl and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

John E. Hartle changed his plea to guilty in Newton County Circuit Court on a count of first-degree child molestation in a plea agreement calling for a 10-year sentence. He was facing from 10 to 30 years on the charge.

Circuit Judge Kevin Selby accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of prison term.

Hartle molested the girl on or about April 1, 2019, at a residence on Iris Road, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case. The document states that the girl told investigators during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin in June 2020 that Hartle would put his hands in her front pockets and rub her when she was sitting on his lap.

According to the affidavit, Hartle left the state and entered a treatment center in Kentucky while the case was under investigation, hindering the Newton County Sheriff's Department's efforts to interview him about the allegations.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.