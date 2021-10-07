Rural Neosho man's child abuse charges dismissed

Oct. 7—PINEVILLE, Mo. — The McDonald County prosecutor Wednesday dismissed child abuse charges a 33-year-old man was facing for allegedly hitting two juveniles in the face a year ago.

Joshua M. Boyer, of rural Neosho, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in McDonald County Circuit Court on two felony counts of child abuse. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor announced that the charges were being dismissed due to the mother not bringing the children to court to testify against the defendant.

A probable-cause affidavit alleged that Boyer was intoxicated when he assaulted the two juveniles on Aug. 12, 2020, at a residence on Britt Lane south of Seneca in McDonald County.

The affidavit states that he hit one of the victims in the face twice with his fist and slapped the other with an open hand. Both juveniles were left with swelling and either bruising or redness on their faces, according to the affidavit written by the deputy who responded to a report of a disturbance at the address.

