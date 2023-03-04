Rural Neosho woman to stand trial in vehicular assault case

Mar. 3—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A judge recently ordered a 35-year-old woman to stand trial on vehicular assault charges stemming from a crash Oct. 11 on Interstate 49 in McDonald County.

Judge John LePage decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Feb. 22 in McDonald County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for Nichelle N. Smith, of rural Neosho, to stand trial on counts of first-degree assault and first-degree child endangerment.

The judge dismissed a third count of felony property damage and set Smith's initial appearance in a trial division on Monday.

The charges pertain to a two-vehicle crash in which the vehicle that Smith was driving had struck a guard rail and rolled several times after striking the other vehicle.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the driver of the other vehicle, Alyssa Smith, of Lanagan, told a deputy that there had been a preceding physical altercation at a residence on Route AA involving the defendant and her fiance's father.

When Alyssa Smith and a female minor left the residence, the defendant purportedly followed in another vehicle, caught up with them on the interstate and deliberately bumped their driver's side rear tire with her vehicle, causing the defendant's vehicle to run off the road and roll, according to the affidavit.

The document states that Alyssa Smith subsequently pulled over and called 911 to report the crash.

