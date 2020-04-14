This rural Nevada town lacked coronavirus news. A radio station came to the rescue

Jodi McShane, left, and Karen Livingston don't consider themselves journalists, but they feel a call to inform. (Melissa Etehad / Los Angeles Times)

This town is stubbornly slow-paced, an outpost where keeping a secret is like trying to hide the sun, where the desert wind is more howl than whisper, and where the unsettling news of a deadly virus arrived like everything else: on the radio voices of Karen Livingston and Jodi McShane.

Calming as the two women may be, people got a little worried. So the mayor wandered down to KDSS-FM and took to the airwaves.

“I received an email last night that I need to clear up,” Nathan Robertson said, leaning toward the black microphone. “Someone heard a rumor that I was planning on imposing martial law. That is not true.”

“Thanks for clearing that up,” Livingston said.

The mayor had wanted to know earlier what might be a good song to play after the interview. To set the mood right.

“How about we play some Queen?” Livingston suggested.

Surrounded by 250 miles of desert, the rural northern Nevada town of Ely, often cited as the most remote place in the lower 48 states, turns to KDSS when things are going good, bad or any other way.

Jodi McShane, left, and KDSS owner Karen Livingston have been working long hours to keep their community informed. There is no local TV station, internet is spotty, and the town's newspaper publishes only once a week. (Melissa Etehad / Los Angeles Times)

Livingston, 50, and McShane, 41, joked that they've become familiar and trusted voices not only for their taste in music, but also because they've shown off some stellar dance moves at parties.

"People think we could be sisters," Livingston said.

But the mood of happy isolation in Ely was tested in mid-March as coronavirus deaths began to mount across the U.S. The pair — McShane the chatterbox, Livingston the bashful one — sensed that even a town lost in the desert, where a soul could wander free to the horizon, might fret over a virus so mercurial and deadly.

Before the coronavirus, things mostly leaned on the good in Ely; the last big emergency locals said they remember happened around three decades ago, when a snowstorm knocked the power out for several weeks.

Now, for the first time, locals were faced with having to navigate an unfolding crisis with limited access to local news. The town is a news desert: There’s no local TV station, internet is spotty, and the town’s newspaper is published only once a week. As a result, the headlines from around the world and the nation don't so much surge in as trickle through. Residents joke it sometimes takes up to a month to get the word out about changes happening around town.

But the pandemic meant that getting accurate information out to folks quickly and, more importantly, encouraging residents to social distance was a matter of life and death. Hospitals in rural towns like Ely have limited supplies of medicine and equipment and a scarcity of doctors, making them more vulnerable during a public health crisis.

Since March 29, three Ely residents have tested positive for COVID-19: a mother, father and their infant. It's believed the family contracted the virus while traveling.

Ely Mayor Nathan Robertson, right, has helped provide coronavirus updates on KDSS-FM. (Melissa Etehad / Los Angeles Times)

Although Livingston and McShane didn't consider themselves journalists, they felt a call to inform. So one evening, Livingston decided to speak up during an emergency Special County Commission meeting.

“People are craving local information, and now is the time. You’re all invited to come down to KDSS for interviews and keep people informed,” she told the five commissioners who sat in front of her.