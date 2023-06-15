Rural Pennsylvania district attorney shot at his office by angry woman: police

An irate woman burst into a rural Pennsylvania district attorney’s office and shot the county’s top prosecutor in the leg, police said Thursday.

Porice Mincy, 31, wounded Cameron County District Attorney Paul Malizia in the shooting Wednesday afternoon at Malizia’s office in Emporium, according to authorities.

“I am well and will continue to serve as Cameron County’s District Attorney,” Malizia wrote Wednesday night on Facebook. “Please follow this page for further updates as this situation evolves.”

Witnesses told police that Mincy entered the office around 3 p.m. Wednesday and went through the place in a rage, local CBS affiliate WTAJ reported. She was complaining about a $1,000 deposit and a house deed that Malizia handled for her sister.

Malizia told the cops that Mincy entered his personal office and tossed things off his desk, including documents and books, according to WTAJ. He said he attempted to calm her down and escort her out of the building.

Investigators learned Mincy punched Malizia in the face and bit his leg before pulling a handgun and shooting him in the leg at point-blank range, WTAJ reported. Mincy then fled the scene, but she was caught about 10 minutes later at a home in Emporium, about 120 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Mincy denied pulling the gun and firing a bullet, according to WTAJ. She claimed that she only bit Malizia in a fit of rage.

Mincy was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, firearm possession and other related crimes.

A judge ordered Mincy held without bail on Thursday. Prosecutors claimed she is a Long Island resident has no personal connection to Cameron County.

