Rural Pineville man to stand trial in assault of wife, son

Dec. 16—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A judge has ordered a 56-year-old man to stand trial on charges that he choked his wife and beat and doused their son with gasoline when the boy tried to come to her defense.

Associate Judge John LePage decided at the end of a preliminary hearing Wednesday in McDonald County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Rodney Jones, of rural Pineville, to stand trial on counts of first-degree domestic assault and felony child abuse. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for Dec. 22.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Jones was "highly intoxicated" Sept. 21 when he got in an argument with his wife, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into a bedroom, where he began choking her with his hands.

Their son hit him in the head with a frying pan to get him to stop choking his mother, but the defendant then turned on the boy and hit him several times in the face with a fist.

Jones then began throwing items into their yard and lighting them on fire, according to the affidavit. When the wife and son tried to put the fire out, the defendant purportedly doused the boy with gasoline and tried to push him into the fire.

The mother and boy finally fled on foot and called for help, according to the affidavit.