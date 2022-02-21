Rural police chiefs discuss changes in 2021 crime data

Feb. 21—Based on the preliminary data shared by the Bakersfield Police Department for a number of violent crime categories, including rapes, assaults and homicides, the metro Bakersfield area is likely to see an uptick in its 2021 crime rate, once the official tally is available — a trend experienced by many larger cities across the nation.

However, most police departments in rural areas of Kern County reported decreases in 2021 compared to their 2020 numbers, according to data collected by The Californian.

Analyses of that data from the leaders of these local agencies point to a number of reasons why Kern County's smaller cities might have bucked the national trend.

The Tehachapi Police Department, for example, reported an 11.5 percent decrease in Part-I crimes for 2021 versus 2020. Part-I offenses include homicides, forcible rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, theft, grand theft auto and arson. The agency cited its relationship with the community as a major reason for this decline.

"The latest crime statistics comes at a challenging time for law enforcement across the state of California and is a testament to the work of the men and women of the Tehachapi Police Department and the community for building a trusting relationship with the officers, 911 dispatchers and emergency response staff who handle these incidents," the city of Tehachapi said in a news release.

Many police chiefs interviewed by The Californian cited community relationships as key factors behind the decrease in their crime numbers. A smaller city allows officers to know the suspects, said Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis. Residents also become familiar with the deputies and officers, which leads to tips and information about offenders, other chiefs said.

Delano Police Department

The Delano Police Department was the only rural law enforcement agency in Kern County that saw an uptick in crime between 2020 and 2021. Part-I crimes totaled 1,314 in 2020 and then 1,417 in 2021, a figure that was still lower than the number of Part-I crimes in 2019, which was 1,639.

Davis said many crimes within the city are related to gang activity. He added cameras have been placed in "strategic locations" around the city, and those help deter crime. The cameras also help the department catch suspects.

"We know from our officers talking ... to gang members (that) they're aware of the cameras," Davis said.

The chief added an employee does not watch the cameras every day. If a crime happens, footage is examined to catch the perpetrator.

Many residents remain fearful the cameras could be used to target someone who's not a U.S. citizen, but Davis said the department does not concern itself with the residency status of individuals.

McFarland Police Department

Part-I crimes in the city of McFarland declined from 451 in 2020 to 268 in 2021, after reporting 309 in 2019.

McFarland Police Chief Kenny Williams said his department filled vacant positions, which has led to the decrease in crime. The department has about 17 sworn officer positions, and only about half of those positions were filled at one point.

Hiring more staff led to more frequent patrols, which deters crime, he said.

Williams noted that adding staff can often lead to an uptick in crime, though, simply because more arrests are made, in addition to other factors.

"I've seen it go both ways," Williams said.

The department also focused on decreasing the city's number of auto thefts over the past year, the police chief said. From 2019 to 2020, the number of car thefts doubled from 71 to 159. However, in 2021, that number decreased to 65.

Investigators focused on "chop shops" and other locations related to vehicle thefts, Williams said, in addition to saturation patrols, which target specific crimes with a larger than normal deployment of resources. These methods address car thefts by going after others who seek to benefit from this type of crime, the chief added.

Shafter Police Department

Shafter PD reported 785 Part-I crimes in 2019, 656 in 2020 and 627 in 2021, for a city with approximately 19,953 residents, according to 2020 census data.

Police Chief Kevin Zimmermann said about half of the total incidents for Shafter are from police-initiated activity, the result of active patrols apprehending offenders. These perpetrators, who may commit smaller violations, are caught before engaging in more serious crimes at another time, he added.

"It creates a rhythm in our community — we make it difficult for the criminals to move around," Zimmermann said. "My officers are out there and they're committed to effecting change on the micro in order to effect larger change on the macro."

Zimmermann said a partnership between his department and residents in Shafter ensures crime is caught. When a person calls his department, an officer will respond. There is no online reporting mechanism, officers glean more information when questioning those filing a crime report, he added.

This relationship also leads to the community calling in tips to catch suspects, the chief said.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.