Rural police ‘powerless’ to stop online gambling on illegal hare coursing

Edward Coulson, a gamekeeper in Cambridgeshire stands on fields that after having been freshley drilled, by the farmer, have been driven over by harecoursers - David Rose for The Telegraph

“They are laughing at us because the police are powerless to stop them,” Edward Coules, a gamekeeper, said after another day patrolling his estate looking for criminal gangs leaving a trail of “destruction”.

The gangs are hare coursing. They drive onto a private field and set their dogs after a hare or, increasingly, a deer. The chase is often live streamed on the dark web, where it is alleged that betting syndicates as far away as China put money on which dog will win the chase.

But whilst the illegal activity is bringing in huge sums of money for organised crime syndicates, the law as it stands means that those responsible only face a fine of up to £5,000.

Alongside the paltry penalties, rural police forces do not have the manpower to tackle the issue. Just last month, officers were filmed standing by and watching because of the sheer number of people involved.

Countryside campaign groups are calling for immediate action from the Government to toughen up the law by increasing penalties to include custodial sentences, and to allow for the confiscation of dogs and vehicles.

A problem that has been around ‘forever’

In January, more than 40 hare coursing and poaching incidents were reported across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire within a week - Cambs Police

Mr Coules, from Cambridgeshire, said that hare coursing and poaching have been a problem “forever”, but that the criminals have come “back with a vengeance” in the wake of the pandemic.

He is forced to conduct regular patrols of the estate he manages and recently hare courses have been in the area at least three times a week.

Whilst the “brazen” coursing largely happens in broad daylight, the poachers often stay out for the evening and this is when they become more aggressive, Mr Coules said.

“Sometimes you will come in and find a half alive deer in the field where they have set the dogs on it, it is animal cruelty,” he said.

“They bring catapults with them and they start targeting the pheasants in the trees. They bet on how many birds that they can shoot. They don’t even take the carcasses, just rip the heads off and leave the rest of the bird.

Story continues

“During the evening, they tend to be more violent. In the day, you can generally spook them, and they move on. But at night, their behaviour is a bit fruitier. They try to ram your vehicle and would think nothing of aiming the catapult at you.”

Paltry fines ‘an occupational hazard’

Under current legislation hare coursing is a minor offence which carries a fine of up to £5,000 - Tom Richardson/Alamy Stock Photo

However, those involved are often part of organised criminal gangs. Previous offenders have been linked to guns and drug networks.

Under current legislation hare coursing, or poaching, is a minor offence which can be dealt with in only magistrates courts and carries a fine of up to £5,000.

“There have been cases over the last couple of years where police have caught up with them and found £20,000 in cash in the car,” Mr Coules said. “If you fine someone like that, £1,000, then it is not a deterrent. It is just an occupational hazard.”

Rural crime teams are often woefully understaffed and covering huge areas. Earlier this month, footage posted on social media showed dozens of 4x4 cars and dogs zig-zagging across a field chasing hares while police stood by “powerless” to do anything due to the sheer number of people involved.

About 100 people were said to have turned up for the illegal event, many of whom were drinking.

Another video filmed later the same day showed cars being driven through Bedford town centre while the occupants sat on roofs and hung out of windows brandishing dead hares.

‘Someone will get seriously hurt’

Hare coursing is illegal under the Hunting Act 2004 - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

“Something needs to happen, or someone will get seriously hurt,” Mr Coules said.

Often it will only be one car, but with five men and four dogs inside. Farmers and gamekeepers carry out patrols and are doing “a lot of the leg work” for the police.

“When you report it, you often don’t see a police officer till the next day, which isn’t much good if you have had a vehicle try to ram you and your windscreen is smashed,” Mr Coules added.

“When officers do turn up, they are in a Panda, and they can’t pursue a 4x4 across fields. Last year, we had it where they turned up, but they couldn’t pursue them because they hadn’t done their pursuit training.

“We desperately need a change in the law, but you also need those boots on the ground if we are going to stop this.”

The patrols also leave the farmers at risk of attack or prosecution if they use their firearms to defend themselves, he pointed out.

Ramming a vehicle would carry a more significant criminal penalty, but often the victims are unwilling to go to court for fear of reprisals.

“If you go to court and point the finger, then you can pretty much guarantee that three months later or six months later, your farm has been burnt down or your tractor set alight,” Mr Coules said.

‘Talk must give way to action’

The Countryside Alliance are among those calling on the Government to accept an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament. The amendment, which is said to have cross party support, is set to be tabled in the House of Lords.

Tim Bonner, the chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, said: “Rural communities have been waiting far too long for the Government to get serious about tackling hare poaching.

“It is time for talk to give way to action. Given the level of support for tougher measures, and the concern across the countryside about the activity of hare poachers, we fully expect these proposals to be revisited in the House of Lords. There can be no more excuse for delay.”

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said on Saturday night that they are “committed” to cracking down on the issue, including toughening the law when “time allows”.

A spokesman said: “We are clear that those found guilty of hare coursing activities should be subject to the full force of the law.

“Our Action Plan for Animal Welfare sets out our intention to crack down on illegal hare coursing and provide law enforcement with more tools to tackle the issue effectively – including through legislation when Parliamentary time allows. The Government remains committed to doing this.”