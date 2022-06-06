Rural Reeds man waives hearing on 5 counts

Jun. 6—A 34-year-old defendant has been ordered to stand trial in Jasper County Circuit Court on firearm, drug possession, vehicle tampering and stolen property charges.

Dakota L. Dallas, of rural Reeds, waived a preliminary hearing last week on counts of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, vehicle tampering and possession of methamphetamine.

Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for June 15.

The charges pertain to an arrest by Sarcoxie police on Oct. 24 after a report that there was a suspect with a stolen motorcycle at Mazoo Liquor in Sarcoxie. An officer checked out the information and located a Honda motorcycle that had been reported stolen in Joplin.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Dallas was in possession of the bike at the time and was taken into custody. A search of his person purportedly turned up a stolen Ruger firearm, 1.1 grams of meth, a digital scale and $902 in cash, according to the affidavit.