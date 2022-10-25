Rural Reeds woman pleads guilty in child endangerment case

Oct. 25—A woman accused of keeping two children locked in a room in which sheriff's deputy discovered a crib for the younger child that had been modified to serve as a virtual cage has pleaded guilty to a felony count of child endangerment.

Kayla Abbott, 35, of rural Reeds, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree child endangerment in a plea deal limiting the sentence she might receive to no more than five years.

Circuit Judge David Mouton delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea agreement pending completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant. The judge has set Abbott's sentencing hearing for Jan. 9.

The case came to light in February 2021 when an elementary school principal contacted the Jasper County Sheriff's Department regarding an 8-year-old boy who was afraid to go home.

A school resource officer accompanied the boy home and made contact with Abbott and her live-in boyfriend, Jacob Pennington. The couple were living in a detached garage on a property where the boy and Abbott's toddler son were being kept in a locked room of the main house, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

A deputy who walked through the house spotted exposed wires in some of the electrical outlets and a lock on the door of the boys' room. He was told the lock was intended to keep the boys in the room while the parents and others who were staying in the house were asleep.

A crib the toddler slept in had been modified with another crib's side fastened to the wall above with hinges and screws to serve as a lid or cover that could be lowered to create a cage from which he could not escape, according to the affidavit. The deputy noted that when the room was locked, its occupants had no access to a bathroom and nowhere to relieve themselves.

Pennington has a preliminary hearing scheduled Dec. 14 on an endangerment count that he is facing in the case.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.