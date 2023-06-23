Rural Sarcoxie mother waives hearing on endangerment charge

Jun. 22—A 38-year-old woman waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand trial on a charge that she imperiled her 7-year-old daughter by letting a man she barely knew take her to pick up a dog.

Amber S. Turner waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree child endangerment. A date for her initial appearance in a trial division of the court had not been set by late Thursday afternoon.

Probable-cause affidavits filed in the case state that Matthew W. Honeycutt, 23, of Neosho, was given permission by Turner on April 15 to take her daughter to pick up a dog about 10 minutes away from the girls' home. When he had not returned with her three hours later, the Jasper County sheriff's office was notified and an Amber Alert was sent out.

The alert drew the attention of a motorist in Oklahoma who reported seeing Honeycutt's vehicle headed into Missouri from Oklahoma on Interstate 44. Joplin police stopped the vehicle and Honeycutt was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping. Three days later, Turner was charged with endangerment.

Honeycutt waived a hearing June 1 and was ordered to stand trial on a charge of child kidnapping.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.