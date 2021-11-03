Rural Sarcoxie woman waives hearing on drug, stolen identities charges

Nov. 3—A 41-year-old woman waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges drug-dealing and stolen identities charges.

Misty A. Martel, of rural Sarcoxie, waived the hearing on counts of delivery of a controlled substance, trafficking in stolen identities and resisting arrest, and Judge John Nicholas set her initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 13.

Martel was arrested March 4 by Sarcoxie police when an officer stopped a vehicle she was driving that had an expired plate and she provided the officer with a false identity before speeding off in the vehicle.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, a high-speed pursuit ensued for about 15 miles until she reached her home on Shetland Road. A search of her vehicle turned up 6.8 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and several debit or credit cards, a driver's license card, and two packages belonging to other people.

She also purportedly had an outstanding warrant at the time issued in Kansas for identity theft, interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and attempted theft, according to the affidavit.