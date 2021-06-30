Rural Sheldon man takes plea deal on rape charges

Jun. 30—NEVADA, Mo. — A 19-year-old rural Sheldon man could serve no more than 120 days in prison after having confessed to law enforcement that he raped a 15-year-old girl 15 to 20 times.

Vernon County Circuit Court records show that Robert R. Spoerry, who was facing three counts of first-degree rape, pleaded guilty June 17 to two reduced counts of second-degree rape in an agreement with the county prosecutor's office dismissing the third count and calling for two five-year sentences to be served at the state's sex offender assessment unit.

The plea bargain calls for the terms to be served at the state's sex offender assessment unit with the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.

Judge James Nichols delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant prior to a sentencing hearing Sept. 13.

Spoerry was arrested in May 2020 after an investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Department. A probable-cause affidavit states that the sheriff's office was alerted to the case when Spoerry disclosed to the girl's father that he'd had sex with his daughter multiple times.

In an interview with an investigator from the sheriff's office, he purportedly admitted that he forced himself on her 15 to 20 times, often choking her during the act. The affidavit states that he also admitted that she was afraid of him.

The girl told investigators in an interview at the Children's Center in Nevada that Spoerry raped her almost every day for two years.

She told investigators that she did not tell anyone about the rapes because she feared Spoerry would kill her if she did. She said he often carried a knife and that he would tell her to shut up and hold her down whenever she told him to stop or tried to get away.