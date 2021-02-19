Rural shooting ends in fatality

Ottumwa Courier, Iowa

Feb. 19—A male who forcibly entered a home in rural Wapello County Thursday evening was shot and later died from his wounds, but the incident is still under investigation, the Wapello County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The victim, who is not identified pending notification of his family, entered a residence between Ottumwa and Agency on 97th Avenue. The office received an emergency 911 call at 9:19 p.m.

Preliminary findings indicated the male subject entered the home and was shot by the home owner inside the residence.

The male subject was then transported by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office investigation is ongoing, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa State Patrol, Wapello County Emergency Management and Motor Vehicle Enforcement are assisting with the investigation.

Recommended Stories

  • Two charged after police officer witnesses shootout at west Charlotte gas station

    Officer was on patrol when he heard gunshots from a parking lot

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

  • Trump and Biden news - live: President apologizes to world summit for Trump years and insists ‘America’s back’

    Follow for all the latest from the White House, Congress and Mar-a-Lago

  • 11-year-old boy dies of hypothermia after playing in snow during Texas storm

    An eleven-year-old boy in Texas has died of suspected hypothermia only hours after playing in the snow for the first time. Christian Pavon Pineda of Conroe, north of Houston, is the latest fatality from the huge winter storm that swept across the state, knocking out power and water to millions of people for days. On Sunday, Ms Pineda took photos and videos of her son frolicking in the snow wearing a red hoodie.

  • Scientists, including Fauci, are facing off over whether to delay 2nd vaccine doses. Here's why the risk of more mutations from delaying shots may ultimately be worth it.

    Delaying second vaccine doses could save the lives of more-vulnerable people. The risk of more coronavirus mutations could be the price we pay.

  • The oil and gas industry has been very generous to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Will that sway his outages response?

    When the Texas power grid buckled under the strain of worse-than-expected winter cold, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and blamed frozen wind turbines for what was mostly a problem with natural gas–fueled power supply. Then he savaged the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas-only power grid. But he has notably "gone easier on another culprit: an oil and gas industry that is the state's dominant business and his biggest political contributor," The Associated Press reports. Abbott, in office since 2015, has raised more than $150 million in campaign contributions — the most of any governor in U.S. history — and "more than $26 million of his contributions have come from the oil and gas industry, more than any other economic sector," AP reports. In a news conference Thursday, Abbott mostly blamed ERCOT for assuring state leaders Texas could handle the storm. ERCOT is overseen by the Texas Public Utility Commission, whose three-member board is appointed by Abbott. But the Texas legislature is broadly responsible for energy policy. And everyone knows what would have to be done to avoid a repeat of these blackouts and water outages: Winterize the state's power generators and plants, as the state was advised to do after 2011 winter blackouts, and 1989 winter blackouts before that. Abbott on Thursday urged the Texas legislature to make full winterization mandatory, not voluntary, for the private companies that generate and feed the Texas power supply. That would be really expensive. And Abbott wasn't clear about who he envisions footing the bill: taxpayers, consumers, or the oil and gas companies that fund his political career. ERCOT, power suppliers and retailers, and state commissioners will soon be hauled before legislators for "all of the shaming and blaming" they can dish out, Ross Ramsey writes at The Texas Tribune. "But the end of that show is the wrong time to stop paying attention; it's the time to start." That's when Abbott and legislators will decide if "swapping light regulations and low energy costs for the risk of leaving Texans exposed to the harshest winter weather is worth it," Ramsey writes. "If the public keeps paying attention, it's probably not. If the public leaves the details to legislators and the usual crowd of special interests, the state might do what it did last time: Waggle those fingers, write a report, and put the matter away until it gets cold again." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellRudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringed

  • Ted Cruz ‘left behind’ pet poodle, Snowflake, at ‘freezing’ Texas home during Cancun trip

    Security guard was reportedly looking after Republican senator’s dog during family’s Mexico vacation

  • When could you get a $1,400 stimulus check? Pelosi gives timetable for House vote

    Democrats are hoping to pass the stimulus deal before March 14.

  • Texas weather crisis deepens Chinese belief they're 'on right path', says foreign ministry

    China's foreign ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path". Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments in response to a question from a state media journalist on calls by western countries for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region.

  • Mars landing: Excitement builds over new images from Nasa Perseverance rover

    The rover touched down successfully on Thursday in Mars' Jezero Crater.

  • Fauci says he lost the ability to influence Trump after the president decided to 'focus on the reelection' instead of stopping the virus

    Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Daily Telegraph his influence declined when President Donald Trump began to "essentially act like there was no outbreak."

  • FKA Twigs shuts down Gayle King's question about why she didn't leave Shia LaBeouf: 'I think we have to stop asking that question'

    FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in December, claiming "relentless" emotional and physical abuse.

  • As Cruz headed to Cancun, Beto O'Rourke made welfare calls to suffering Texans and AOC raised $1 million for relief efforts in 4 hours

    While Sen. Ted Cruz made a politically disastrous trip to Cancun, Mexico, prominent Democrats focused on relief efforts for vulnerable Texans.

  • Huge fire breaks out in Texas apartment building as fighters unable to get water from frozen hydrants

    Firefighters are bringing water in tankers to battle the blaze as hydrants froze

  • Fox News reporter mocks 'Fled' Cruz for returning to help Texans 'right after he finishes a margarita'

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) got plenty of mockery — and outrage — from his regular critics for flying down to Mexico on Wednesday night as the state he represents in Congress was mired in power outages, water outages, and freezing temperatures. He made it worse by blaming his daughters and suggesting his four-day vacation to the Ritz-Carlton Cancún was actually only ever supposed to be an overnight drop-off mission. "If you like piña coladas and getting caught on a plane..." tweeted Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. But even Fox News found Cruz's aborted vacation south of the border to be in bad taste and ripe for ribbing. On Tucker Carlson's show Thursday night, reporter Trace Gallagher outlined the Cruz controversy, then read parts of his shifting statements. "Now he says he wants to help get the power and the water back on — right after he finishes a margarita," he told guest host Mark Steyn, noting his joke and even getting a brief chuckle from Steyn. Fox News: "Now he says he wants to help get the power and the water back on — right after he finishes a margarita." pic.twitter.com/x8JluHuqCs — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) February 19, 2021 Gallagher is on the news side of Fox News, but the opinion panelists on anchor Bret Baier's Thursday evening show were also unanimous in their criticism of Cruz. Gowdy: He never should’ve left. Leaders are the first to pick up a difficult task and the last to put it down. They don’t go to Cancún and they don’t blame their daughters for it if they do.. pic.twitter.com/R0RxEaMYxY — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 18, 2021 Cruz isn't generally known as a unifying political figure, but these are strange times. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellRudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringed

  • Last surviving male member of exterminated Brazilian indigenous group dies of Covid

    The last surviving man of an exterminated Brazilian indigenous group has died from complications linked to Covid-19. Aruká Juma, who died on Wednesday aged between 86 and 90, was the last Juma man left from a tribe that once numbered 15,000. Repeated massacres in the 20th century meant that by 2002, just five Juma people were left – Mr Juma, his three daughters and a grandchild. Brazil’s indigenous groups are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 because of their isolation, communal way of life and poor healthcare provisions. At the beginning of the pandemic, many indigenous groups sought to cut themselves off from the outside world by closing roads and turning away visitors. Those efforts failed, however, and the virus is now widespread among indigenous communities, with almost 49,000 cases and 969 deaths and 162 tribes affected, according to Government figures. Part of the blame may lie with the federal indigenous health service, known as Sesai. According to the Emergencia Indigena campaign, in at least three regions the virus was introduced by infected Sesai workers, while a New York Times investigation last year uncovered over a thousand infections among Sesai officials who were forced to work without adequate protective equipment or access to enough tests. Indigenous groups, many of whom remain officially “uncontacted”, also face threats from the encroachment of miners and agricultural businesses, which have grown worse under the populist, Right-wing government of president Jair Bolsonaro. As a teenager in the 1960s, Mr Juma witnessed the worst massacre of his people, when rubber tappers and tropical nut traders intruded on their land. Over 60 Juma are thought to have been killed, with just seven remaining alive. Over subsequent decades he campaigned for federal recognition for the Jumas’ land, but the effort was complicated by the lack of other Juma men and his family’s decision to move in with another group, the Uru-eu-wau-wau, where his daughters married. Mr Juma’s eldest daughter, Borehá Juma, said that she intended to follow in her father's footsteps. “I want to become like him now to fight like my father. My father was a warrior. He was chief, I was chief and now the lineage is over ”, she told Amazonia Real.

  • Texas's power grid was 'seconds and minutes' away from going dark for months, per reports

    If the state's grid had gone completely offline, equipment could have caught fire and power lines could have fallen.

  • John Cornyn, the other Texas senator, liked a tweet noting how much better he handled the winter storms than Ted Cruz

    Texas Sen. John Cornyn liked a tweet that noted his response was "full of helpful news and resources for Texas" from an account mocking Cruz.

  • Returning home to protesters at his door, Ted Cruz says he regrets taking luxury vacation to Cancun amid devastating Texas winter storms

    Cruz has said he was trying to be a good dad, as Texas grapples with severe winter weather causing millions to lose power and clean drinking water.

  • I flew on American's Boeing 737 Max and found the airline doing the bare minimum to inform passengers they were booked on the notorious plane

    American Airlines has the largest fleet of Boeing 737 Max aircraft flying passengers in the US. But most flyers likely don't know they're on one.