Rural suicide rates rise, spur prevention legislation

(DENVER) — On Wednesday, Feb. 7, legislation for suicide prevention in Colorado agricultural communities advanced to the next level after a vote in the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.

The bill promotes suicide awareness in rural and agricultural communities—which are currently lacking in mental health services. Farmers, ranchers, and agricultural workers face unique challenges to mental health, and suicides in those communities have gone up in recent years.

Between 2017 and 2022, suicide rates in rural communities were the highest in the state.

“Suicide is a serious concern in rural Colorado, where the suicide rate for farmers, ranchers, and other ag workers continues to rise,” said Senator Tom Sullivan, who sponsors the bill. “When people reach out for help, they need to know that the person on the other end of the phone understands the unique challenges they’re dealing with—from the isolation that can come with living in rural areas to how the weather impacts their crops. This bill helps rural Coloradans have crisis support options that are relevant to them.”

The suicide prevention program proposed by the bill would include a crisis support hotline for agricultural workers, contracted with a nationally recognized nonprofit organization, and mental wellness plans for agricultural workers affected by natural disasters, and other hardships specific to their industry.

The bill also proposes a campaign that will raise awareness and promote suicide prevention among rural and agricultural communities.

