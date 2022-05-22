Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle

·1 min read

MENTONE, Texas (AP) — The top elected official in a rural and sparsely populated West Texas county has been arrested after being accused of stealing cattle.

Loving County Judge Skeet Jones, 71, and three other men were arrested on Friday on charges of livestock theft and engaging in organized criminal activity.

All four men were taken to the jail in neighboring Winkler County, where they have since been released on bond. Jones has not returned a call seeking comment on Sunday.

The arrests came after a yearlong investigation, according to a statement from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

The association has commissioned peace officers known as special rangers who investigate agricultural crimes, including the theft of cattle and horses. The rangers also determine the ownership of stray livestock.

The association's special rangers allege that Jones and the others gathered stray cattle and sold them without following procedures set forth in the Texas Agriculture Code. Those procedures include calling the sheriff to report stray livestock and allowing the sheriff to search for the animal’s owner.

The association declined to provide additional details about the case, citing the ongoing investigation. The theft of livestock charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison while the organized criminal activity charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Loving County, which is located along the Texas-New Mexico border, is the state’s least populated county. It has a population of 57 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Jones has been in office since 2007.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rising immigration 'undeniably undermines' Brexit promises, warn Red Wall MPs

    Priti Patel has been warned over the “drastic increase” in net immigration, as Red Wall MPs say it “undeniably undermines” Brexit promises. In a letter to the Home Secretary, over two dozen Conservative politicians have sounded the alarm over data suggesting net immigration for this year “could be higher than any in recent history”. The group of MPs highlight figures which show that work visas are up 25 per cent to 239,987, family visas are up 49 per cent to 280,776 and student visas are up 52 p

  • State employees treated with medical marijuana would be protected under bill

    The law would protect employees from being fired and prospective employees from being discriminated against for use of medical marijuana.

  • COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise in US

    Cities such as Philadelphia are reinstating mask mandates at schools.

  • Man with gunshot wound walks into Northeast El Paso police station

    The shooting is under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

  • Exclusive-India considering spending additional $26 billion to fight inflation -sources

    The Indian government is considering spending an additional 2 trillion rupees ($26 billion) in the 2022/23 fiscal year to cushion consumers from rising prices and fight multi-year high inflation, two government officials told Reuters. The new measures will be double the 1 trillion rupees hit government revenues could take from tax cuts on petrol and diesel the finance minister announced on Saturday, both the officials said. India’s retail inflation rose to an eight-year high in April, while wholesale inflation rose to at least a 17-year high, posing a major headache for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ahead of elections to several state assemblies this year.

  • HSBC suspends banker after climate risk comments-FT

    HSBC senior banker Stuart Kirk made the comments at a conference hosted by the FT on Thursday, drawing criticism from climate activists. According to the FT, the title of the presentation - "Why investors need not worry about climate risk" - had been set two months earlier and had been posted ahead of the event on the conference's website. HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said in a LinkedIn post on Saturday that his bank will not be distracted from its ambition to lead the global economy in the transition to net zero.

  • Attempted homicide investigation underway after driver points gun, fires at car in O’Hara Township

    State police are investigating an attempted homicide case after a driver shot at the car next to him.

  • What is the 'Quad'? Joe Biden to meet with informal strategic alliance

    Biden on Tuesday will meet with leaders from Japan, India and Australia, an informal alliance dubbed the "Quad."

  • Should You Buy Amazon Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    Since these are the two businesses Amazon dominates, it sold off hard. The hints of last week's retail destruction were actually forecast by Amazon back in its April first-quarter earnings report. Operating income actually declined from $8.7 billion a year ago to just $3.7 billion.

  • Putin’s Black Sea blockade leaves millions facing global famine

    During the first three months of the Russo-Ukrainian War, Ukraine’s ability to defeat Russia on the battlefield has astonished the watching world and led to mounting speculation that Vladimir Putin’s invasion will end in defeat.

  • Mozambique insurgency: Why 24 countries have sent troops

    Mozambique is at the heart of a global battle for influence, even though its conflict has local roots.

  • WHO chief: The COVID pandemic is 'most certainly not over'

    The COVID-19 pandemic is “most certainly not over,” the head of the World Health Organization warned Sunday, despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the omicron wave. The U.N. health agency's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told officials gathered in Geneva for opening of the WHO's annual meeting that “declining testing and sequencing means we are blinding ourselves to the evolution of the virus.”

  • North Korea's fever cases under 200,000 for 2nd day amid silence on aid offer

    North Korea's daily fever cases stayed below 200,000 for a second day in a row, state media said on Monday, as Pyongyang remained silent on South Korean and U.S. offers to help fight its first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID wave, declared on May 12, has fuelled concerns over a lack of vaccines, inadequate medical infrastructure and a potential food crisis in the country of 25 million. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that Washington had offered COVID-19 vaccines to China and North Korea, but "got no response."

  • Australia swears in new Labor PM ahead of Quad meeting

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese was sworn in as the country's 31st prime minister on Monday, promising a "journey of change" as he vowed to tackle climate change, rising living costs and inequality. Labor returns to power after nine years in opposition as a wave of unprecedented support for the Greens and climate-focussed independents, mostly women, helped end nearly a decade of rule by the conservative coalition in Saturday's general election. While votes are still being counted and the makeup of government has yet to be finalised, Albanese was sworn in so he could attend a key meeting of the "Quad" security grouping in Tokyo on Tuesday.

  • From Laffer Curve to Buffalo killings

    Commentary: The Republican belief in the Laffer Curve despite evidence is what opened the door for a broader disregard for truth in politics.

  • Man shot dead on New York City subway in latest random attack

    A 48-year-old man was shot in the chest while riding on a New York City subway car on Sunday in what appeared to be the latest in a series of random attacks in the city's transit system. The unidentified gunman fled when the train pulled into a station in Manhattan and remained at large on Sunday evening, Kenneth Corey, NYPD chief of department, said at a news briefing. "Preliminary investigation reveals the suspect was walking back and forth in the same train car and, without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range as the train was crossing the Manhattan Bridge," Corey said.

  • Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims

    Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention, America’s largest Protestant denomination, stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two decades while seeking to protect their own reputations, according to a scathing 288-page investigative report issued Sunday. The seven-month investigation was conducted by Guidepost Solutions, an independent firm contracted by the Executive Committee after delegates to last year’s national meeting pressed for a probe by outsiders. “Our investigation revealed that, for many years, a few senior EC leaders, along with outside counsel, largely controlled the EC’s response to these reports of abuse ... and were singularly focused on avoiding liability for the SBC,” the report said.

  • Pennsylvania's Fetterman released from hospital after stroke

    Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate contest, has been released from the hospital after a stay of more than a week following a stroke, his wife and his campaign said Sunday. Fetterman, 52, won the Democratic nomination while in the hospital, easily beating U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, just hours after undergoing surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to help him recover. Fetterman has said the stroke was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

  • Blaming the Constitution | Napolitano

    The gun control crowd, personified by the governor of New York, makes errors in its arguments and shows misunderstandings of fundamental liberties.

  • A timeline of how the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol fell

    Ukraine's soldiers are 'beating incredible odds' — even when they lose