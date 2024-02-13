Rural and urban Tennesseans have more in common than you think. Invest in uniting them.

The Tennessee State Legislature has become the epitome of antidemocratic legislative behavior.

Last year, members of the Republican House Caucus expelled two legislators for crossing an arbitrary line on the House Floor.

Republican leadership continues to impede local control by refusing to allow municipalities to expand their rural internet services. And, instead of seeking bipartisan policy solutions like eliminating our regressive grocery tax and ensuring continuity of care for TennCare beneficiaries this session, they’re focused on banning flags in schools.

Coverage of the anti-democratic actions of the legislature and the governor tends to focus on the split between rural and urban communities, but this is too easy of an oversimplification.

The rural/urban political divide in Tennessee reflects gerrymandering, disenfranchisement, and social media algorithms and pundits elevating the most extreme voices.

Tennesseans are in this place because of unaccountable leaders. Legislators continue to get elected in Tennessee who bend to the demands of their party and lobbyists instead of legislating to improve the material conditions of their constituents’ lives; instead, their legislative priorities are attacks on trans Tennesseans, poor people, immigrants, and people of color.

It’s not the rural-urban divide it’s painted out to be

Once elected, some of these legislators pull the ladder up behind them by gerrymandering districts, further entrenching their hold on Tennessee.

To counter this, we need to invest in long-haul organizing that transcends electoral cycles, building organizing infrastructure in rural communities to unite people for a different political outcome.

People will fight for what they truly need and deserve, no matter what side of the aisle they are on if organized.

We are two leaders who are part of a broad fight for a more fair and democratic South, and we’ve seen what is possible when organizations are resourced to do rural and small-town work.

Kelly Sue is the director of Southern Crossroads and has been organizing in Bedford County, Tennessee, for seven years, organizing working-class folks like the family she grew up in to win stronger tenant protections and interrupt anti-immigrant, anti-poor policies.

Aftyn Behn is the former campaign director for RuralOrganizing.org, starting her career organizing in rural communities across Tennessee and Kentucky.

Most recently, Aftyn ran for the Tennessee State House, becoming the first woman to represent the district in over 50 years.

Residents in all areas are struggling to pay the rent and the bills

We’re organizing rural people in Tennessee to join multi-racial campaigns to win better conditions for rural and urban people. Deep, sustained organizing helps us make sense of what’s truly causing our problems and understand that we have more in common with our immigrant neighbors than those exploiting them for wealth or power.

Small-town and rural working poor people who have experienced their state government doing nothing about the crippling high rent and the rising cost of groceries are drawing direct connections between the mold in their apartments and the politicians and landlords who block statewide tenant protections. We can move together to take action on that knowledge.

We’re calling on state leaders to end the legislative circus and spend political capital to end grocery tax.

Aftyn Behn

Public support is growing behind the legislative effort to end Tennessee’s tax on groceries — one of the highest in the nation. Don’t give corporations yet another tax break, but shift the tax burden off of us and onto mega-corporations that don’t pay what they owe.

Democrats need to stop writing off the South

Nationally, Democrats and many leaders of progressive organizations have written off the South and rural communities which is a refusal to have political clarity about the broad solidarity across race and region required for functioning governance.

We’re calling on donors nationwide to invest in rural organizations with targeted Southern rural programs and to understand that deeply gerrymandered and disenfranchised Southern states will never turn around if we’re not provided the ongoing attention that other battleground states receive.

Kelly Sue Waller

We’re calling on those who tell stories about Southern states to tell more complex stories about how states like Tennessee became increasingly authoritarian and what is required of us all to make our country's promises a reality for every person – no matter where we live, what we look like, or how much we make.

Rep. Aftyn Behn, D-Nashville, is the former campaign director for RuralOrganizing.org and the Tennessee State House Representative for House District 51.

Kelly Sue Waller is the director of Southern Crossroads and lives in Bedford County, Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Urban-rural divide: Tennesseans have more in common than you think