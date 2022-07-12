Rural Verona man to stand trial on rape charge

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Jul. 12—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 19-year-old defendant made an initial appearance Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on a charge that he raped a girl two months ago in Aurora.

Tanner B. Wilson is facing a charge of first-degree rape in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl May 6. Wilson was bound over on the charge after a preliminary hearing last week.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the girl told investigators that Wilson came into her bedroom through a window in December and began disrobing. She told investigators that she told him several times that she did not wish to have sex with him, but he raped her anyway.

The affidavit states that he told police that he entered her home through a back door and that she let him in. But he also purportedly acknowledged that he wanted to have sex, that she refused and that he got mad and had sex with her anyway, according to the affidavit.

