Rush City man gets 19 months for fleeing police and damaging squad car last year in Meeker County

Aug. 24—LITCHFIELD — A Rush City man was sentenced Thursday in Meeker County District Court to 19 months in prison for fleeing a Meeker County sheriff's deputy and damaging his squad car in November of 2020.

Dalton Joseph Beyer, 31, formerly of Moorhead, pleaded guilty in April to felony first-degree criminal damage to property and also to obstruction of the legal process with force, a gross misdemeanor. A felony charge of threats violence and misdemeanor charges of fleeing a police officer and providing a false name were dismissed.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Stephen Wentzell credited Beyer with 267 days already served and ordered him to provide a DNA sample and pay fees and fines.

According to the criminal complaint, a Meeker County deputy questioned Beyer and another man in November of 2020 in a Litchfield parking lot after law enforcement received a complaint about a man who attempted to sell a juvenile marijuana.

When questioned by police, Beyer allegedly gave a false name and became agitated with the deputy. When the deputy confirmed Beyer's real name and attempted to place him under arrest, Beyer fled before eventually falling down after running approximately 100 yards.

When the deputy restrained Beyer, he responded by yelling "rape," "I can't breathe," and "George Floyd."

After Beyer was handcuffed and placed in the back of a squad car, Beyer repeatedly kicked the rear driver's side window, eventually shattering it.

When they arrived at the jail, Beyer allegedly threatened to bite off a deputy's nose.

