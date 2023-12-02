Rush Co. Community Foundation awards $126,000+ in fall grants

Dec. 2—RUSHVILLE — With more than 230 funds, the Rush County Community Foundation connects donors to the causes they care about and that need their help. This fall their generosity has made $126,472 in awards!

COMMUNITY GRANT AWARDS (Cycle II): $94,293

Community Grant Funds are unrestricted and the most flexible of RCCF's grantmaking dollars. This was the largest cycle for these grants yet. Including the spring cycle awards and support for First5, $173,732.84 in Community Grant awards have supported the people and programs of Rush County in 2023.

—The Rushville Public Library has recruited volunteers to provide free income tax preparation for seniors and low-income individuals and families through the IRS' VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program. Nearly 1,400 Rush County taxpayer refunds were issued as an "anticipation loan" through a third-party. These companies charge interest and additional fees. In some cases, these loans are issued as prepaid cards, not even cash.

"RPL wants to break this predatory cycle," said Nicki Kirchoff, Director.

With a grant of $3,489, they will purchase two laptops and a printer to provide free assistance to those who qualify.

—There are approximately 250 children aged three and under living in poverty in Rush County. It costs $80/month to keep a child in diapers, which are not covered by Medicare, SNAP or TANF. A $5,000 grant to Firefly Children & Family Alliance will ensure as many as 100 vulnerable families receive the diapers they need to keep their children healthy. Bundles of 15 diapers, wipes, and a book are available at all county food pantries during their normal distribution hours.

—Gleaners Food Bank supports the school-based pantries at Milroy Elementary and Rushville Consolidated High School. Together, they served an average of 328 households per month in 2022-2023. Gleaners received a $15,000 grant to provide 120,000 pounds of shelf-stable food and 50,000 pounds of fresh produce to Rush County residents experiencing food insecurity.

—The Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry normally receives an annual grant from the Helen and Jim Ewing Fund to Help the Elderly and Feed the Hungry. With increased requests this year, a Community Grant for $7,084 was necessary to make up the difference between their request and available dollars from the Ewing Fund. RCCA will be able to continue providing milk to those they serve.

—The Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department has been operating with Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus that are more than 20 years old. Having secured a large federal grant to cover most of the replacements, a $10,000 grant will help them replace the final four SCBAs.

—The Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department found itself in a similar predicament. Their extrication equipment is more than 30 years old and not adapted to the materials of newer vehicles. New tools are more efficient, cause less trauma to victims, and are necessary to save lives. A grant of $28,725 will purchase a set of TNT extrication tools to equip the engine truck.

—The Boys & Girls Club of Rush County is open to all kids ages 5 to 18 and promotes healthy, active lifestyles; academic success; and good citizenship. They will upgrade their game room with a grant of $24,995 to purchase an iWall. The iWall is a large interactive display controlled by the players' own strength, speed and endurance. iWall games are accessible to all ages and abilities and develop social, teamwork, and physical skills.

FIELD OF INTEREST FUND AWARDS: $12,397

Field of Interest Fund grants support an area of interest defined by the donor who started the fund.

Rush County Education Fund

—Benjamin Rush Middle School administrators received $1,470 for their Positive Referrals program. Eight students per month are recognized for positive behavior. Their rewards include candy and small objects along with a pizza party. The grant will also fund a special year-end celebration.

—BRMS added three cameras for students working on the yearbook with their $1,200 grant.

—Milroy Elementary is incorporating STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts Math) into their classrooms. MES received $1,772 to purchase math manipulatives — physical tools like special blocks, coins, puzzles, etc. to spark curiosity.

Rita Yager Memorial Ag Grant Fund

—Rushville Parks & Recreation's program, "Nature School", targets homeschooled students ages 4 and older. A $1,200 grant purchased binoculars, field guides, and books to enhance their experience and will be used in other parks' programming.

—BRMS held a Career & Ag Day for all 8th grade students in October. Students toured businesses throughout the county and explored career opportunities. They enjoyed a farm-to-table lunch with locally produced and prepared food. Their $500 grant covered the cost of transportation.

Music for Rush County Fund

—All 3rd and 4th grade students at Rushville Elementary School received their own recorder and are learning to play songs to perform at winter and spring concerts because of a $750 grant.

"I want my students and the community to appreciate music as much as I do," Luke Milner, RES music teacher, said.

—The Rush County Chorale performs two concerts each year. A grant of $1,675 will help cover expenses such as fees for guest soloists/instrumentalists and performance venues, sheet music, printing, and publicity.

James, Easter and Joseph Moster Family 4-H Fund

—Rush County's Purdue Extension Educator/CED received a $553 grant for 4-H Youth Development. It will be used for scholarships for 4-H enrollment costs, events, and other programming needs.

Alex Workman Memorial Fund

—Rushville Consolidated High School offers a Life Skills class to students with mental and physical disabilities. To help students learn independent living skills, a grant of $225 will equip a classroom with items to create an apartment-like atmosphere.

—Milroy Elementary School received a grant of $510 for supplies for their students with autism.

—Rushville Elementary School received a $2,088 grant to purchase bubble lamps for classrooms to help students calm themselves.

Rush County Ag Fund

—Benjamin Rush Middle School received $454 for their 8th Grade Career & Ag Day.

PASS THROUGH FUNDS AWARDS: $15,529

Pass Through Funds can have several origins. An organization can start their own, like the Rush County Schools' Legacy Fund. An individual can start a fund to support an organization, like the We Believe in FFA Fund that was started by an anonymous donor. They can also be used for special projects, like CBAP's (Community Based Action Planning) Rush to Action Fund. These funds are available to request at any time of the year, as long as there is a balance available.

Rush County Schools Legacy Fund

—Benjamin Rush Middle School requested $7,000 to bring Dr. Jonathan Dalton, PhD to BRMS to make a presentation about mental health, anxiety, and school avoidance.

o Rushville Consolidated High School requested $569 to print senior planners.

We Believe in FFA Fund

—The Rushville FFA Chapter used $195 to help with FFA jacket purchases and $1,000 for assistance with State FFA SOAR Camp, a leadership experience led by Indiana FFA State Officers.

Rush to Action Fund

—Benjamin Rush Middle School received $1,686 for their 8th Grade Career & Ag Day. They also received $700 to host the Reality Store, a simulated career and money budgeting experience. Both projects were part of the CPBAP post-secondary education/training initiative.

—BRMS received $4,379 to continue providing journals and guidance to students as part of the CBAP mental health initiative.

DESIGNATED PURPOSE FUNDS: $4,253

Designated Purpose funds are permanent and started by donors to support a specific organization.

Robert N. Veatch and Mary Lou Veatch and Family Fund

—Arlington Elementary created their new outdoor learning area with help from their grant and some hard work by the kids. The Veatchs started this fund to support AES.

Through their generosity, RCCF donors are enhancing life in Rush County not only today, but for generations to come. Currently, all gifts to unrestricted Community Grant Funds are being matched 2:1, providing an opportunity to triple your impact.

For more information or to give online, visit rushcountyfoundation.org/giftviii.

You can also mail or drop off a gift: RCCF, 117 N. Main Street, Rushville, IN 46137.