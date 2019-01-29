Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we’ll evaluate Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Rush Enterprises:

0.099 = US$149m ÷ (US$3.2b – US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Rush Enterprises has an ROCE of 9.9%.

Is Rush Enterprises’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Rush Enterprises’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 7.9% average in the Trade Distributors industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Rush Enterprises’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Rush Enterprises.

How Rush Enterprises’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Rush Enterprises has total liabilities of US$1.4b and total assets of US$3.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 45% of its total assets. Rush Enterprises’s middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.