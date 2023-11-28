Rush-hour traffic could be nasty with winter weather forecast in parts of Delaware Valley

Depending on where you live in the Delaware Valley, you may have seen the first snowfall of the season Tuesday morning.

While it was very light and pretty, Tuesday afternoon may be a different story during the rush-hour commute. The National Weather Service is predicting snow showers Tuesday afternoon with highs reaching 36 degrees.

Tuesday's weather forecast

Between 1 and 4 p.m., there's a 20%-30% chance of snow showers moving through the Delaware Valley. There's little to no accumulation expected, but it could cause problems for commuters going home Tuesday evening.

Will it snow this week?

Temperatures will remain cold this week with lows Tuesday night around 25 and lows Wednesday night around 28. However, there is no precipitation in the forecast.

After Wednesday, the temperatures start to rise. Lows on Thursday night will get above freezing, hitting 37 degrees. Lows will remain above 32 degrees through the weekend.

Highs this week are expected to range from 37 degrees on Wednesday to 52 on Friday and Saturday.

8 things to do in a winter storm while driving

With the potential for winter weather Tuesday afternoon, here are a few suggestions to help navigate snow, freezing rain and ice.

First, it's important that you try to keep your car's gas tank as close to full as possible. Storms can arrive or worsen quickly, and running out of gas can put you in danger.

If you're stopped or stuck, try to make sure your car is somewhere safe and visible. It's important in case you need to be rescued. Also, stay in your car.

Be prepared by keeping snacks and water in your vehicle. When you're stuck, it might be for hours.

If you're stopped for a long period of time, try to run your engine for only about 10 minutes every hour. Sitting in an idling car wastes fuel and could expose you and your passengers to harmful fumes, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.

Another thing to keep on hand in your car is a portable battery to charge phones and other devices.

When your car is running, it's a good time to open a window for ventilation.

If temperatures get really low, try to bundle up with all the clothes and jackets you have on hand.

If you are stopped in heavy snow, make sure the area around your tailpipe is clear to avoid poisonous carbon monoxide exhaust fumes backing up into the vehicle.

More winter driving problems solved

Joe Difazio contributed to this story.

Protect your car: Before you warm your car up in the morning unattended, read this. Car thefts are way up

When does winter start? : Winter solstice, daylight details & having fun with your shadow

More: Tips and tricks on how to prepare your car for the cold Bucks County winter ahead

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Winter weather may hit before evening commute. What you need to know