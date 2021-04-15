Rush man jailed on domestic assault charges

Apr. 15—A Rush man is being held without bond after Kentucky State Police served a warrant in connection with a January domestic assault incident.

Mark A. Gee, 30, was booked at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree strangulation and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

KSP Post 14 spokesman Trooper Shane Goodall said KSP merely served a complaint warrant and had no part in the investigation of the case.

If convicted, Gee faces one to five years in prison on the strangulation and unlawful imprisonment charges and five to 10 years on the assault charge.

