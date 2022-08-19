Rushdie attacker pleads not guilty to grand jury charges, remanded to county jail

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — A New Jersey man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie last week in Chautauqua, New York, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges issued by a grand jury. Additional charges are possible, the prosecutor said.

The defendant, Hadi Matar, 24, who was apprehended on Aug. 12 after authorities say he rushed the stage of the Chautauqua Institution's amphitheater and stabbed Rushdie, 75, and injured another speaker, Henry Reese, 73, pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said the charges carry a maximum combined sentence of 32 years in prison and that his office will continue to develop further evidence against Matar.

"We're constantly doing that — looking at charges, where they are now and seeing whether there are opportunities to upgrade those charges," he said. "It really does depend on where the facts take us."

Chautauqua County Judge David Foley imposed temporary orders of protection to restrict Matar from interacting with Rushdie and Reese for up to a year. That includes online interaction, harassment or threats and communications via a third party. Matar was also ordered to surrender all firearms to the New York State Police.

Foley also imposed a temporary gag order restricting court officials and law enforcement from discussing the case with the press. The order was a recommendation of Matar's defense attorney, Chautauqua County Public Defender Nathanial Barone, who insisted the pre-trial publicity of the case had already tarnished a prospective jury pool.

"The more things are leaked or the more things are spread out there, (the more it's) is going to influence the jurors in this county and the opinions they're forming," Barone said. "Anyone accused of a crime is entitled to a fair trial, and that is something that is a cornerstone of our society."

Matar, who appeared handcuffed in court Thursday, is scheduled to attend a discovery conference about evidence on Sept. 7 at Chautauqua County Court.

He was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail without bail.

Matar was charged following the attack last week via criminal complaint. The grand jury indictment replaces the original charges.

Rushdie 'deliberately targeted,' says DA

During the arraignment, Schmidt described how Matar, a resident of Fairview, New Jersey, traveled to Chautauqua on Aug. 11, possessing false identification, cash, pre-paid VISA cards and multiple knives.

On Aug. 12, shortly before 11 a.m., Matar climbed onto the stage of the Chautauqua Institution's 4,000-seat amphitheater and attacked Rushdie who was preparing to give a lecture alongside Reese, Schmidt continued.

Rushdie was "stabbed a dozen times," Schmidt said, including three times in the neck and four times in the abdomen, as well as in the chest, the hand, the thigh and the right eye.

Referencing an article published Wednesday in the New York Post, in which Matar voiced his dislike of Rushdie and acknowledged how the author "attacked Islam," Schmidt said Matar "deliberately targeted" Rushdie.

Schmidt described how Rushdie has lived under a longstanding fatwa, or an essential death threat from Iran's leadership due to his writings, which many Muslims consider blasphemous.

"The Iranian government has praised the attack," Schmidt said.

Schmidt requested that Matar — despite having no documented criminal history or known contacts in Chautauqua County — be denied bail because he may be compelled to leave the country or potentially be financed by those sympathetic to his actions.

Defense says people's case is 'speculative'

Barone called Schmidt's argument "speculative" and a "stretch of the imagination."

"There's nothing to indicate he will leave the country," Barone said. "Almost any defendant from this court could leave the county or the country."

Barone said Matar was a U.S. citizen, born in California, who was employed as a stock clerk at a department store and who previously responded to jury duty. He stressed Matar has no criminal record and that Schmidt's argument was based more on opinions than facts.

"Nothing has been proven," he said.

Foley denied the bail request but approved Barone's request for a gag order on court officials and law enforcement, particularly in light of the New York Post article.

Rushdie, who underwent surgery at UPMC Hamot Erie, is recovering and is able to talk, according to reports from the Associated Press. Reese, who suffered a minor facial injury, was released from an Erie hospital the day of the attack.

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNRao.

