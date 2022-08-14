Salman Rushdie on 'long road to recovery', agent says

Breaking News image

Author Salman Rushdie has begun his "road to recovery" but it will be long, his agent says.

Mr Rushdie, 75, was left severely injured after being stabbed on stage while speaking at an event in New York state.

He has faced years of death threats for his novel The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims see as blasphemous.

The man charged over Friday's attack has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

"He's off the ventilator, so the road to recovery has begun," his agent Andrew Wylie said.

"It will be long; the injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the right direction."

The suspect Hadi Matar, 24, is accused of running onto the stage and stabbing Mr Rushdie at least 10 times in the face, neck and abdomen.

Mr Wylie has said the novelist suffered severed nerves in one arm, damage to his liver, and would likely lose an eye.

Before the attack, Mr Rushdie was about to give a speech about how the US has served as a haven for such writers.

The novelist was forced into hiding for nearly 10 years after The Satanic Verses was published in 1988. Many Muslims reacted with fury to it, arguing that the portrayal of the Prophet Muhammad was a grave insult to their faith.

