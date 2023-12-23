Rushford man sentenced to 2 years probation for setting up camera in Rochester library bathroom

Dec. 22—ROCHESTER — Todd Christian Lund, 66, of Rushford, was recently sentenced by District Court Judge Christa M. Daily.

Lund was sentenced to two years probation and ordered, among other things, not to trespass at Rochester Public Library, pay a $500 fine, and complete mental health and psychological-sexual evaluations. At the successful completion of his sentence, the charges would be dismissed.

Lund pleaded guilty to a single charge of of interference with privacy, a gross misdemeanor, on Dec. 8, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint, Lund, on or about Oct. 6, 2023, surreptitiously installed a camera in the staff-only bathroom at the Rochester Public Library.

The camera, when found by responding Rochester Police officers, was still recording and had been so for about an hour and 46 minutes. On the camera footage was a man, later identified as Lund, installing the camera where it would record people unclothed using the toilet.