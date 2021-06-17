Rushford officer who fired weapon placed on standard administrative leave, BCA announces

Jun. 17—The Rushford police officer who fired his service weapon twice during an incident late last week has been placed on standard administrative leave, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Wednesday.

Rushford Police officer Darin Daveau has been in law enforcement for eight years, according to the BCA. Rushford Police Chief Adam Eide wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin that Daveau had no record or disciplinary action or commendations.

Daveau responded on Saturday, June 12, to a report of a restraining order violation. The subject of the call, identified as 35-year-old Ibraheem Farah Hamza Khalifa, reportedly fled the scene as he was told he was under arrest. He headed out of the city and eventually parked his car on Airport Road, where he allegedly got out of a vehicle, pointed a gun at his own head and pointed it at Daveau.

ALSO READ: Rushford man charged with seven felonies following June 12 incident

It was at that point that Daveau fired his gun twice, according to court records. Khalifa was not hit. He was eventually arrested.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered a rifle at the scene, the BCA announced. Squad dashcam video captured portions of the incident.

The BCA investigation of the use of force is ongoing and when it is completed, it will be turned over, without recommendation to the Fillmore County Attorney's Office for review.

Khalifa is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention center on $100,000 unconditional bail and $50,000 conditional bail. He has been charged in Fillmore County District Court with seven felonies, two gross misdemeanors and a misdemeanor.