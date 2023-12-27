Rushford police officer assaulted while responding to disturbance

Dec. 26—RUSHFORD, Minn. — An Alaska man accused of headbutting a Rushford police officer in Fillmore County, Minnesota will make his initial appearance Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.

Jayden Jeremy Andrew, 22, of Kasigluk, Alaska, faces a felony count of assault on a peace officer for allegedly headbutting the officer just after midnight Thursday, Dec. 21.

According to the criminal complaint:

Rushford Police officer Cale Stensgard responded to a request for Rushford Police to respond to a report of yelling in the north part of Rushford on Reservoir Road. Stensgard arrived to find Andrew and another woman standing outside a car. The woman told Stensgard that Andrew had punched her in the face, the complaint said.

Stensgard tried to take Andrew into custody after a Fillmore County Sheriff's deputy and trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol also arrived. Andrew kept moving away from Stensgard who then grabbed one of Andrew's arms. Andrew then swung around and headbutted Stensgard, the complaint said.

A preliminary breath test showed Andrew had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.186.

Rushford Ambulance took Stensgard to Winona Health — Rushford Clinic where he received four stitches above his right eye. Andrew received one stitch above his right eye.

Andrew also faces two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and four counts of misdemeanor obstruction and assault on a peace officer.

Court records show Andrew waived his right to extradition to answer the charges in Minnesota.