Rushford police officer fires weapon; no one hurt

Jun. 13—RUSHFORD — No one was injured when a Rushford police officer fired his weapon during a call for a violation of a restraining order Saturday night.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Investigations is looking into the incident in which the officer fired his service weapon during the call at about 6:30 p.m., according to Rushford Police Chief Adam Eide.

Neither the officer nor the subject of the call were struck by gunfire. One person was taken into custody related to the call.

The incident is under investigation.