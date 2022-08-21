Rushing floodwaters in Arizona
With flash flooding moving throughout Arizona, drone footage from Oro Valley shows the rushing water down the Canada del Oro Wash.
Heavy rain from continued monsoon moisture led to very-fast-moving flash flooding in the desert Southwest on Aug. 19.
Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer gives an update on the flooding that has taken over parts of Arizona.
New Mexico Flooding
A large swath of the southwest U.S. encompassing about 10 million people is under flood watch due to a potential tropical cyclone, CNN reported. “The stage is set for southern Arizona and New Mexico to potentially receive prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding today,” wrote the National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center (WPC) on…
A county official was showing representatives of federal agencies the affected areas when they had to flee the rushing waters and seek higher ground.
An Arizona woman hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park has gone missing after a flash flood swept through the area, officials said Saturday. Jetal Agnihotri never returned Friday after a hike through the Narrows, according to the National Park Service. Earlier that day, a group of hikers reported being swept off their feet by a flash flood in the area, near the Temple of Sinawav. One person was ...
A storm system bringing a threat of severe weather to portions of the Ohio Valley on Sunday will continue to move toward the East Coast and bring the threat of heavy rain and possible flooding to the Northeast to start the workweek.
Colin saying *that* about Penelope on Bridgerton while she's already having the worst sort of night it's possible to have in the Regency (without getting involved in a duel) is just...so...crushing.View Entire Post ›
"It's just a shame that people only seem to care when it's around a calendar anniversary," Matt Zeller said a year after the Afghanistan withdrawal.
At least they got the call right eventually. We think.
Residents in the Los Angeles area have been getting visits from what is essentially the water police as California struggles with a deep drought.
“He had a helluva career. He was unfortunate that he ran into Nicklaus so often." — Tony Jacklin
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for August 20 at 11 p.m.
In an exclusive one-on-one interview, News Center 7 spoke with Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt for the first time since one of his officers was shot.
Catherine O'Hara ran into Macaulay Culkin 20 years after starring together in Home Alone, and he simply screamed, "Mommy," and ran into her arms for a hug.View Entire Post ›
Same old Josh for the #Bills:
As wildfires rage across California each year, exhausted firefighters call for reinforcements from wherever they can get them — even as far as Australia. Two state programs designed to get more former inmate firefighters hired professionally have barely made a dent, according to an Associated Press review, with one $30 million effort netting jobs for just over 100 firefighters, little more than one-third of the inmates enrolled. Once freed from prison, however, the former inmates have trouble getting hired professionally because of their criminal records, despite a first-in-the-nation, 18-month-old law designed to ease their way and a 4-year-old training program that cost taxpayers at least $180,000 per graduate.
The Kit Kats in foil wrapping were elite.View Entire Post ›
Just how huge will your Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 be? Here's why your Social Security increase might be lower than many expect. COLAs are intended to help Social Security benefits keep up with inflation.
Heavy monsoon rains are hitting the Southwest for the second day in a row, triggering concerns about flooding.