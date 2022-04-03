Rushing Insurance rebrands, moves to new location on South Palafox | New Business

Kalyn Wolfe
·2 min read

For more than 30 years, Rushing Insurance has served the people of Pensacola and Jacksonville, as well as Daphne and Mobile, Alabama, with all their commercial and personal insurance needs.

But don't wrack your brain if the name doesn't immediately ring any bells.

You may have known them as Beck Partners Insurance, Bush Thompson Insurance and Harper & Associates Insurance. Rushing Insurance narrowed its focus and initially broke from Beck Partners.

"We began to reflect and ask ourselves, 'What are our primary goals? How can we serve our clients better?'" Rushing Insurance Risk Consultant Kristine Rushing said.

That's when she and her husband, Rushing Insurance President Reid Rushing, made the decision to bring all three companies together under one umbrella, operating under a new name for its brand.

"It's a new name, but the same company," Rushing said. "We're still committed to building relationships and understanding the importance of people."

Rushing Insurance recently opened its new office at 700 S. Palafox St. in Pensacola.
To further solidify its new beginning, Rushing Insurance just opened its new office at 700 S. Palafox St. in Pensacola.

"As you can imagine, the real estate market is not easy, especially if you want to be downtown," Reid Rushing said. "When we walked into the building, it felt like old Pensacola. It gave off a nice, warm feeling. We really enjoyed working the space with the landlords."

After they signed the lease in December, Kristine and Reid wasted no time getting the location ready for its doors to open Jan. 1.

"We're really fortunate to be downtown," Kristine Rushing said. "The landscape is nice and comforting, and there's challenges working in a post pandemic world. People are still struggling, it's a plus to waking up to go to something they enjoy. When you take care of your team, you take care of you."

Rushing Insurance recently opened its new office at 700 S. Palafox St. in Pensacola.
Being in historic Pensacola also adds a deeper meaning to Rushing Insurance. Reid's father, Don Rushing, had a storied career at Fisher-Brown Insurance in Pensacola for 65 years.

"I can speak for decades about my father's impact on the community and insurance industry," Rushing said. "If you don't know me, you probably know who my father was. He knew everyone. He was extremely respected in the community."

Reid's father's legacy is so important, that his original job application at Fisher-Brown from 1950, along with pictures and mementos, is displayed prominently in the office.

Rushing Insurance President Reid Rushing holds a frame with the original job application his father, Don Rushing, submitted to Fisher-Brown Insurance in Pensacola.
"Take a look at the last line," Rushing said. "My father wrote, 'I plan to make insurance my life's work and I prefer to be in Pensacola.' That's how I see Rushing Insurance. Kristine and I are both Pensacola natives, and we want to protect what matters most."

Rushing Insurance is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit rushinginsurance.com or call 850-476-3745.

Kalyn Wolfe is a freelance columnist for the News Journal. Send new business tips to pcolanewbiz@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola's Rushing Insurance opens new South Palafox ofifice

