Rushville connection alleged in Delphi murder case

Sep. 19—DELPHI — The defense team for Delphi suspect Richard Allen filed a new motion Monday, claiming in part that 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams were "ritualistically sacrificed" and killed by members of a pagan Norse religion and white nationalist-linked group referred to as "Odinists."

Defense attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Bradly Rozzi noted in their filing that Allen has never been involved or has any ties to Odinism.

The claim the defense is using to back up their arguments are crime scene details — which have never been made public until this filing — that they say reportedly point to the involvement of Odinism in the girls' deaths, including the discovery of several "runes," which are described as sticks that are deliberately arranged on the girls' bodies.

The defense also claims that a symbol resembling an "F" was painted on a nearby tree using German's blood, per the filing, which they argue is also part of Odinism involvement.

Monday's filing also claimed that an Odinite living in Logansport, whose son was reportedly dating one of the girls, allegedly posted pictures to social media that mimicked the crime scene, and the defense team also argued that another man from Rushville also allegedly confessed to his involvement in the girls' deaths.

There were also several other individuals mentioned throughout Indiana, per the filing, and the defense identified them. However, the Tribune is not identifying any of them at this time.

Baldwin and Rozzi also claimed that case investigators — referred to as the "Unified Command" — reportedly knew about the possible Odinism connection to the crime scene and the individuals involved, but the defense was not made aware of these investigations until recently.

"Due to either incompetence or a concerted intentionality, those in charge of the investigation refused to arrest or even properly investigate these obvious suspects," the filing stated in part. "... 'While the prosecution has been holding on to this exculpatory evidence, Richard Allen has been living in hell.'"

Another claim by the defense in Monday's filing states that several correctional officers at Westville Correctional Facility, where Allen is currently housed, also reportedly follow the Odinism religion, and the team argues that Allen reportedly has stated that the "Odinites" have threatened him there, likely alluding to the correctional officers.

"Richard Allen has been monitored, intimidated and mentally abused by correctional officers who are also members of the Odinite cult," the defense's filing states part.

Because of this, Baldwin and Rozzi are requesting Allen's transfer from WCF, though the case's presiding Judge Frances Gull ruled earlier this summer that Allen would not be moved from the facility.

Allen is slated to go to trial in January 2024, and it's unclear how this latest filing will affect that schedule.

The motions are now in the hands of Gull, who will decide whether to accept or deny them.

It was Feb. 14, 2017, when the bodies of Williams and German were located along the banks of Deer Creek near the Monon High Bridge area, after being dropped off the day before but not returning to their pick-up location.