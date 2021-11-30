Rushville police shoot and kill man suspected in Kennard homeowner's death

Police in Rushville shot and killed a man who hours earlier had fatally wounded a homeowner answering his door.

About 11:30 p.m. Monday, Henry County 911 received calls about a shooting in the 2400 block of South Kennard Road in Kennard, which is about 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Investigators said the homeowner there was awakened by a knock on his and killed when he answered.

"Upon opening the door, he was shot and killed by a male subject, who fled the scene," Indiana State Police reported in a news release issued Tuesday morning.

Investigators alerted surrounding police departments about the shooting and provided information about who they believed was the suspect.

On Tuesday morning Rushville Police Department officers found a vehicle matching the one described by investigators traveling south on State Road 3 in northern Rush County, the news release states.

Officers followed the vehicle to a Speedway Gas Station at 1877 N. Main St. in Rushville, about 25 miles from the homeowner's shooting. The driver went into the store and when he emerged officers were waiting. Despite commands from officers the suspect drew a handgun from its holster and pointed it at police, investigators said. Two officers shot the suspect an "undetermined number of times."

The suspect died at the scene. Neither police officer was injured. Both officers are on paid administrative leave per department policy while the investigation into the shooting unfolds.

The Indiana State Police is investigating the shooting involving the officers at the request of Rushville Police Chief Craig Tucker. All information from the investigation will be turned over to the Rush County Prosecutor’s Office for review, state police said.

