UPDATE: Rusk County homicide suspect now in custody, sheriff says

Kilgore News Herald, Texas
·2 min read

Jul. 28—UPDATE: A Rusk County homicide is now in custody, according to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

Coy Jones Sr. has been taken into custody, according to a post on Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook attributed to Valdez. In it, he thanks Henderson police, Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Beto K9 units and the U.S. Marshal's Service for assistance.

Investigators, he said, are still working the crime scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man in connection with a homicide investigation, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said early Wednesday.

Coy Jones Sr. is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall tall and about 190 lbs. He was last scene on foot in the area of the 300 block of U.S. 79 in Henderson and was on foot at that time.

Valdez said the sheriff's office conducted a welfare check around 8 p.m. yesterday at a house located on County Road 232, where they found a dead woman inside.

"All of C.I.D.,the administrative staff, and the Texas Rangers were called out to begin an investigation that was determined to be a homicide," Valdez said. "Justice of the Peace Jana Enloe was also called to the scene. The investigation revealed a suspect in the case and a murder warrant has been issued for Coy Jones Sr. of Henderson."

Valdez said Henderson police began to search the area using a drone and staff, and a TDCJ dog was also called.

Jones was wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

"We are asking the public for help in locating this murder suspect," Valdez said. "If you spot him, do not approach him, please call 911.

"At this time, this is an ongoing investigation, and I cannot comment any further. We are utilizing every tool available to locate Jones and place him in custody. We want Jones to know that we want him to contact us and turn himself in."

