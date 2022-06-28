Rusk man convicted of burglary of home

Jun. 28—Anthony Wayne Brooks, 36, of Rusk, was convicted of Burglary of a Habitation on Thursday, June 23, in the 2nd Judicial District Court of Cherokee County.

The case stems from a burglary occurring in September 2021. A witness identified Brooks loading items from the home into the back of a truck before pulling away.

After approximately one hour of deliberation, a jury elected to convict Brooks.

The defendant chose the jury to assess his punishment. Following evidence of Brooks' four previous felony convictions, the jury recommended a 12-year sentence which was imposed by the Honorable Judge Chris Day, who had presided over the case.

The State was represented by Assistant District Attorneys Jonathan Richey and Enoch Basnett in the matter. The defendant was represented by Mr. Sravanesh Muralidhar.